Villa overpower Young Boys in Champions League opener

Youri Tielemans Is The First Aston Villa Player To Score In Europe's Top Club Competition.png Youri Tielemans is the first Aston Villa player to score in Europe's top club competition

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Aston Villa celebrated their return to the elite level of European football after a 41-year hiatus with a well-earned win against Swiss champions Young Boys.

Unai Emery's squad initially struggled to adapt to the artificial pitch in Bern but took the lead when Youri Tielemans capitalized on a well-executed corner, striking a powerful shot into the far corner.

The visitors were then handed a second goal due to poor defending from the home team, as Ollie Watkins intercepted a pass intended for goalkeeper David von Ballmoos, allowing Jacob Ramsey to score by hitting the ball off the inside of the post.

