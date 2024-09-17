Villa overpower Young Boys in Champions League opener

Youri Tielemans is the first Aston Villa player to score in Europe's top club competition

Source: BBC

Aston Villa celebrated their return to the elite level of European football after a 41-year hiatus with a well-earned win against Swiss champions Young Boys.

Unai Emery's squad initially struggled to adapt to the artificial pitch in Bern but took the lead when Youri Tielemans capitalized on a well-executed corner, striking a powerful shot into the far corner.

The visitors were then handed a second goal due to poor defending from the home team, as Ollie Watkins intercepted a pass intended for goalkeeper David von Ballmoos, allowing Jacob Ramsey to score by hitting the ball off the inside of the post.



