Villa's magical Champions League run continues with win over Bologna

Aston Villa become only the third side to win their opening three games in the Champions League

Source: BBC

Aston Villa's enchanting Champions League campaign progressed as they celebrated Unai Emery's second anniversary at the helm by ascending to the top of the league phase on yet another unforgettable European evening.

Captain John McGinn, the club's longest-serving player, initiated the scoring against Bologna with a direct free-kick at a vibrant Villa Park.

In the 55th minute, McGinn's set-piece from the flank eluded all players in the penalty area, including Bologna's goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, ultimately finding its way into the net.



