Sports
Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral claims he will not be given...

Marcelino Garcia.png Marcelino Garcia

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: www.gistmefirst.com

Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral believes he'll never manage Spain's top clubs (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid) despite his impressive track record.

Marcelino's achievements include:

- Winning the Copa del Rey with Valencia

- Promoting Villarreal from Segunda to the Champions League in his first stint

He was once considered for the Spain national team manager role, which went to Luis de la Fuente.

Marcelino may have to consider the national team again for his next major opportunity.

Source: www.gistmefirst.com