The aftermath of Vinicius Junior's second-place finish in the Ballon d’Or voting and his absence from the Paris gala has been a major topic in the news this week. Reports from the capital continue to unfold regarding the events of Monday.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid chose not to attend the ceremony as a gesture of solidarity with their Brazilian star, who has faced various conspiracy theories regarding his award loss.



The club aims to ensure Vinicius feels fully supported, even more so than they did for Cristiano Ronaldo during his tenure, as the Portuguese often expressed dissatisfaction with the backing he received for individual accolades.



This aligns with a report from Cadena SER, which indicates that Vinicius has felt slighted by the club's recent emphasis on Kylian Mbappe and believes they could have done more to promote his Ballon d’Or candidacy.



Real Madrid is concerned that Vinicius's disappointment over not winning the award could lead to increased frustration with the club and potentially a future departure, a narrative that continues to circulate.

This context helps explain the club's strong reaction to Vinicius losing to Rodri Hernandez, as they strive to show their unwavering support.



This situation highlights the delicate task facing Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti in managing the egos within their star-studded lineup.



While Vinicius may have been a frontrunner for the award, the club could have easily backed other candidates like Dani Carvajal or Jude Bellingham, who finished closely behind him.



Additionally, Toni Kroos was regarded by many as a top contender until his exit from Euro 2024.