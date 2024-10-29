Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Vinicius Junior sends out warning shot after missing out on Ballon d’Or – ‘They are not ready’

Screenshot 20241029 093331.png Vinicius Junior

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has issued a strong message to the football world after finishing as the runner-up in the Ballon d'Or voting, asserting that he will return stronger.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live