Vision FC's foundation donates to Manhean Polyclinic

Vision FC has made donations of medical items to Manhean Polyclinic in Tema Newtown

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision FC, through its Vision Foundation, has contributed medical supplies to the Manhean Polyclinic in Tema Newtown. On Friday, October 4, 2024, a team of club players visited the medical center to deliver various items, particularly for the maternity department. The donations comprised maternity beds, cleaning detergents, and air conditioning units to enhance the comfort of the maternity block.





