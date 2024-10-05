Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Vision FC's foundation donates to Manhean Polyclinic

Screenshot 20241005 093727.png Vision FC has made donations of medical items to Manhean Polyclinic in Tema Newtown

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision FC, through its Vision Foundation, has contributed medical supplies to the Manhean Polyclinic in Tema Newtown. On Friday, October 4, 2024, a team of club players visited the medical center to deliver various items, particularly for the maternity department.

Vision FC, through its Vision Foundation, has contributed medical supplies to the Manhean Polyclinic in Tema Newtown. On Friday, October 4, 2024, a team of club players visited the medical center to deliver various items, particularly for the maternity department. The donations comprised maternity beds, cleaning detergents, and air conditioning units to enhance the comfort of the maternity block.



Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet