Vunipola in 'better shape' after Montpellier move

Billy Vunipola has played in all of Montpellier's opening six Top 14 games

Source: BBC

Montpellier's number eight, Billy Vunipola, claims he is in "better shape" now compared to his last two or three seasons with Saracens and England.

The 31-year-old joined the French Top 14 team this summer, concluding an 11-year career with Saracens.

This transition means he will not be able to increase his tally of 75 international caps, as the Rugby Football Union prohibits the selection of players based outside of England.



