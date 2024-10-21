WAFU B Championship: Aziz Musibau's brace seals crucial win for Black Satellites against Niger

Ghana vs Niger

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana secured a 2-0 victory over Niger in their second group match at the WAFU U-20 Zone B tournament, with forward Aziz Musibau netting both goals on Sunday afternoon in Togo.

After a 2-2 draw with Benin in their first match, where Jerry Afriyie scored a late equalizer, Ghana aimed for their first win.



The first half saw both teams unable to score, but Ghana came out stronger in the second half.

Musibau broke the deadlock shortly after the hour mark with a long-range effort that found its way past the Niger goalkeeper, and he confirmed the win with a close-range goal in the 73rd minute, earning Ghana all three points.



