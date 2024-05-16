WAFU B U-17 Championship: Impressive Ghana secure 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast

Impressive Ghana thrash Ivory Coast 5-1 in opener

Ghana put on a remarkable display of attacking prowess as they defeated Ivory Coast 5-1 in the first game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Led by former Ghanaian star Laryea Kingston, the young team showed great potential under his guidance.



Laryea Kingston's strategic skills paid off, with Joseph Narbi scoring twice and goals from Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah sealing the victory. Despite Ivory Coast's early opportunities, Ghana controlled the game until the final whistle.



With this win, Ghana leads Group A and is on track for a spot in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast faces elimination unless they win their next match against Benin.



Coach Laryea Kingston and his talented team are receiving well-deserved praise, hinting at a promising future for Ghanaian football.