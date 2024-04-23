WAFU B U-17 Championship: We will not be complacent – Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets, has emphasized that his team will not underestimate their opponents in the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B U-17 tournament.

Ghana has been drawn into Group A with Benin and Ivory Coast for the tournament scheduled to take place from May 15 to 28.



Kingston, speaking to the Ghana FA media, expressed his confidence while also warning against complacency.



He stated that every team participating in the tournament has the potential to emerge victorious and that they hold respect for all their opponents.

Despite recognizing the strength of the other teams, Kingston highlighted the preparedness of both the technical staff and players to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.



He affirmed that the team is focused on taking each game as it comes, demonstrating their determination and concentration for the tournament.