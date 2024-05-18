WAFU B U17: Adama Diabate's last-gasp goal for Ivory Coast sinks Benin

Adama Diabate late goal to secure a victory for Ivory Coast against Benin

Adama Diabate, a substitute in the second half, scored a late goal to secure a victory for Ivory Coast against Benin in the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations. The ASFA forward capitalized on a poor clearance from Benin and skillfully maneuvered past his opponents to finish with brilliance.

Despite dominating both halves, the young Elephants missed several opportunities, prompting their coach Bassikiri Diabate to make changes in the second half. Ibrahim Dosso had the first chance to break the deadlock but failed to convert, and later had another opportunity saved by Benin goalkeeper Mohamed Katchakolo.



Moussa Kone and Youbah Coulibaly also had excellent chances but were unable to capitalize, while Benin came close to scoring through Achirafou Sambam before half time.

In the second half, Ivory Coast coach introduced Moise Dieudonne and Soulihou Bamba, both of whom came close to scoring. However, it was the late substitute Adama Diabate who ultimately secured the victory for the Ivorians.



Ivory Coast will now await the outcome of the match between Ghana and Benin on Tuesday to determine their fate in the semi-finals.