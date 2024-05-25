Sports

WAFU B U17 Championship: Burkina Faso game is the most important game for us – Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston T (2) Laryea Kingston

Sat, 25 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghana's head coach, Laryea Kingston, emphasized the significance of the upcoming semi-final match against Burkina Faso at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

He stated that his team would put in their best efforts to secure a victory.

The match between Ghana and Burkina Faso will take place tomorrow at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with a kick-off time of 4 pm.

Both teams will not only be competing for a spot in the final but also for qualification to the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Source: Footballghana