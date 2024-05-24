WAFU B U17 Championship: Niger referee Ali Brahamou to officiate Ghana vs Burkina Faso semi-final clash

Black Starlets

Source: Footballghana

Referee Sadou Ali Brahamou of Niger will officiate the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations semi-final match between Ghana and Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 25. According to the Ghana FA, Brahamou will be supported by Sakina Hamidou alfa from Niger as Assistant I, Muhammad Yakubu Mahamud from Nigeria as Assistant II, and Hugues Modeste Richard Kokora from Cote D’Ivoire as Fourth Official.





