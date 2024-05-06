WAFU B U17 Championship: Nigeria players fail MRI test ahead of Ghana trip

Golden Eaglets of Nigeria

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets are once again facing a race against time to assemble a team capable of successfully defending their title in the WAFU B U17 championship.

This urgency arises as over half of the first-choice players have failed the mandatory MRI age test, leaving the team in a precarious situation. The deadline for submitting the final squad list to the organizers is rapidly approaching, with only until Monday to do so.



The situation has been described as a complete disaster by a top official, who expressed disappointment in the delayed start of the training camp, which contributed to the majority of the first-choice players being disqualified.



Coach Manu Garba, who was reappointed to his former position late, now faces even greater pressure to assemble a team that can secure qualification for the U17 AFCON tournament through the WAFU B qualifying series in Ghana starting from May 15.

Nigeria, a five-time world champion, finds itself in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Togo, and Niger Republic.



It is worth noting that two years ago, under the leadership of Nduka Ugbade, the country triumphed in the sub-regional tournament but failed to qualify for the U17 World Cup.