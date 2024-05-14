WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations: There’s going to be pressure because Ghana is hosting – Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of Ghana's U17 male national team, the Black Starlets, is confident that hosting the 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations will put his team under pressure.

The Black Starlets will kick off their campaign on Wednesday, May 15, with an eagerly awaited match against Cote d'Ivoire at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Following this opening game, they will face Benin in their final group stage match six days later.



Kingston acknowledged that every game in the tournament will bring pressure, as they will be playing in front of their family and friends.

However, he emphasized that they embrace the pressure and use it as motivation rather than allowing it to hinder their performance.



Furthermore, the tournament holds great importance as it serves as the qualifying event for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana's last qualification for this tournament was in 2017, where they reached the final but finished as runners-up.