WAFU B U17: Ghana open campaign against rivals Cote d'Ivoire today

Black Stars players gear up to face Ivory Coast in the WAFU B U-17 tournament

The WAFU Zone B U17 Championship commences today, on May 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The tournament begins with an exciting game between Ghana's Black Starlets and rivals Cote d'Ivoire, as both teams are eager to secure a strong start.



Former Ghana international winger Laryea Kingston leads the Black Starlets, aiming to make a significant impact in his coaching career.



The team enters the championship with confidence, following a recent 2-0 victory against Niger in a preparatory match, which enhanced their readiness for the competition.



The stakes are high in the tournament, as the two finalists will secure automatic qualifications for the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

This adds an extra level of anticipation and competitiveness to the event, as teams from the region compete not only for the championship title but also for a coveted spot in the continental tournament.



Over the next fortnight, the championship guarantees thrilling football, with young, talented players from the region showcasing their skills and determination.



Fans can anticipate intense matches and emerging stars as the teams compete for glory and a place in the U17 AFCON.