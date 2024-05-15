WAFU B U17: Kurt Okraku charges Black Starlets to beat Cote d'Ivoire in opener

Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has urged the Black Stars to start their WAFU Zone B opener against Cote D'Ivoire with a victory.

This match marks the beginning of their journey to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations, and it will take place at the Legon Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



Since missing out on the U17 Cup of Nations in 2017, the FA boss has motivated the team to give their all and bring pride to the country.



He emphasized the importance of beating their opponents, regardless of how the game started.



He encouraged unity among the players and reminded them that there would be both good and challenging moments, but they should stay together and fight for the honour of their beloved nation.

He expressed his confidence in the team's talent and their commitment to showcasing their abilities.



President Okraku assured the players that Wednesday's match would provide them with the platform to exhibit their God-given talent not only to Ghana and Africa but also to the rest of the world. He made it clear that the opposition would not escape defeat.



The President's ultimate goal is for Ghana to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, and he emphasized that a victory in this match is crucial to opening the door to that achievement.



He declared that, for him, Wednesday's match is like a final.