WAFU B U17 Nations Cup: Our game plan worked perfectly against Cote d’Ivoire – Theophilus Ayamga

Theophilus Ayamga

The midfielder of the Black Starlets, Theophilus Ayamga, expressed satisfaction with their strategy against Cote d'Ivoire in the opening game of the 2024 WAFU B Cup of Nations.

The Ghana U17 national team defeated the Baby Elephants 5-1 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Wednesday, marking a strong start to the competition.



During the post-match press conference, Ayamga commended the effectiveness of their game plan, emphasizing how they controlled the game by following the tactics they were instructed to execute.



The team's approach worked flawlessly, as they maintained dominance on the field by focusing on keeping their opponents in the final third and moving the ball swiftly.

Joseph Narbi scored twice to secure a 2-0 lead for the Starlets in the first half, followed by Godfred Sarpong adding a third goal just after halftime.



Although Côte d'Ivoire managed to score one goal, Harve Gbafa extended Ghana's lead with another goal 15 minutes before the end of the match. Mark Kagawa Mensah sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time.