WAFU B U17: Nigeria tops Group B with convincing victory against Togo

Nigeria's U17 national team secured a 3-0 win over Togo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets have secured a place in the semi-finals of the WAFU B U-17 Championship after a convincing 3-0 victory over Togo in their final Group B match on Thursday.

Despite the game being rescheduled due to heavy rain, the Eaglets maintained their momentum at the Rugby Stadium in Accra.



Right from the beginning, they dominated the game, with Abdulmuiz Adeleke scoring the first goal with the assistance of Abdulmuiz Oladimeji.

Rapha Adams then doubled the lead with a header from Simon Cletus' cross, marking his second goal in the tournament.



Read full article