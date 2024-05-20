WAFU B U17: Nigeria triumph narrowly over Niger despite playing with 10 men

Nigeria U17 national team

Nigeria's U17 squad, the Golden Eaglets, clinched a hard-earned 1-0 win against Niger Republic in the WAFU B U17 Championship on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 players for the final 27 minutes.

Rapha Adams' decisive header in the 31st minute secured the victory, placing Nigeria at the top of Group B alongside Burkina Faso with four points.



Simon Cletus, the Eaglets' captain, received the Player of the Match accolade for his exceptional performance, replicating his standout display from the previous game against Burkina Faso.



Nigeria's triumph sets the stage for a crucial final group stage encounter against Togo on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, where a draw will secure their spot in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Burkina Faso will square off against Niger Republic at the University of Ghana Stadium, with the top two teams from Group B progressing to the next stage.



The Eaglets' win showcases their resilience and determination, and they will aim to capitalize on this momentum in their upcoming fixture.