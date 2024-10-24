Sports

WAFU B U20 Championship: Black Satellites advance to semis after draw with Togo

Screenshot 20241024 070140.png Ghana Black Satellites

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's U20 men's national team, known as the Black Satellites, has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship following a determined 1-1 draw against the host nation, Togo, on Wednesday.

