WAFU Zone B Championship: I will be elated to qualify Black Starlets for U-17 AFCON - Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, the coach of the Black Starlets, has reiterated that their main objective is to qualify for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after missing out on the last two editions.

In the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship, the Starlets secured a spot in the semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Benin at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.



Goals from Mark Mensah Kagawa and Theophilus Ayamga ensured that Ghana's U-17 team remained undefeated in the Group A matches.



During the post-game press conference, Kingston, a former Ghana international, expressed his enthusiasm for the prospect of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON.

"Since 2017, Ghanaians have not witnessed the caliber of team that we had during the successful eras of 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, and 2001 when we had a formidable squad. Therefore, if we are able to qualify this team, it would be truly remarkable. Personally, it would bring me immense joy.



"I am aware that Ghanaians are eagerly anticipating this achievement. They have put in a lot of effort and made necessary preparations for us to succeed. However, it has been challenging due to the development of other countries in the sport. Nevertheless, I believe we are on the right track. We are taking it one day at a time. Now that we have reached the semifinals, my technical team and I will prepare for whichever team we face on Saturday. We will be prepared to face any opponent that comes our way."



Ghana will now face the second-placed team from Group B in their upcoming match, scheduled for Saturday. The finalists of the WAFU Zone B Championship will secure their spot in the U-17 AFCON.