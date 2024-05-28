WAFU Zone B Championship: Nigeria are beatable - GFA boss Kurt Okraku charges Black Starlets

Menu ›
Sports
Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: Footballghana
GFA President Kurt Okraku has encouraged the Black Starlets to give their all and defeat Nigeria's Golden Eaglets in the upcoming match.
The U-17 team will face off against their West African rivals for third and fourth place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship.
Mr Okraku emphasized the importance of unity and performance to secure a victory, highlighting the talent within the team and expressing his confidence in their abilities.
