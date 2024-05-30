Sports

WAFU Zone B Championship: Preparatory mistakes cost us against Nigeria - Black Starlets coach Nana Agyemang

Black Starlets 357899 Assistant coach Nana Kweku Agyemang attributed the defeat to 'preparatory mistakes

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghana's U-17 team lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the 3rd and 4th playoff match. Assistant coach Nana Kweku Agyemang attributed the defeat to 'preparatory mistakes', specifically mentioning issues with the centre-backs.

Ghana's U-17 team lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the 3rd and 4th playoff match. Assistant coach Nana Kweku Agyemang attributed the defeat to 'preparatory mistakes', specifically mentioning issues with the centre-backs. These mistakes in defense ultimately led to their downfall against Nigeria, ending their chances of qualifying for the 2025 U-17 AFCON.



Source: Footballghana