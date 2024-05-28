WAFU Zone B Championship: The players are ready for Nigeria encounter - Assistant coach Nana

Black Starlets gears up to face Nigeria after a shocking defeat against Burkina Faso

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's U-17 team is gearing up to compete against Nigeria's Golden Eaglets in the battle for third place in the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship.

The match is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium later today.



Despite narrowly missing out on a spot in the final, the Black Starlets are determined to secure the bronze medal.

Coach Nana Agyemang expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the upcoming match.



Read full article