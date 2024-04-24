WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets are not under pressure to qualify - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has stated that the Black Starlets are not feeling pressured to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana is placed in Group A with Benin and Ivory Coast for the tournament scheduled from May 15 to 28, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Mr. Asante Twum, speaking to Citi Sports, expressed his belief that Ghana can perform well under pressure and secure victory.



He emphasized that pressure is a constant factor in football, but Ghana's rich football history and strong fan support will work in their favour.

The fans are expected to rally behind the team at the Accra Sports Stadium, just like they did during the African games.



Currently, the Black Starlets are in Russia for a four-nation tournament where they will compete against teams from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Serbia.