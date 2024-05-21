WAFU Zone B U17 Championship: Black Starlets secure 2-0 victory over Benin

Black Starlets advance to knockout stage after beating Benin

The Ghana U17 male national team, known as the Black Starlets, have progressed to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship. Today, they faced Benin in their second Group A match at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

Ghana dominated possession and scored the goals needed to secure a victory.



Mark Kagawa opened the scoring in the 19th minute, followed by a goal from midfielder Theophilus Ayamga three minutes later.

Benin managed to pull one back before halftime, but it was disallowed due to an offside. Despite a competitive second half, neither team could score, resulting in a 2-0 win for Ghana.



This victory means Ghana has secured a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament with two wins in two games.