WAFU Zone B U20: Aziz Musibau named Man of the Match in Black Satellites victory over Niger

Aziz Musibau

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Aziz Musibau, the forward for the Black Satellites, was awarded Man of the Match following Ghana's 2-0 triumph against Niger in the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

The Ghana U20 striker scored both goals, propelling the Black Satellites to the top of Group A in the ongoing tournament in Togo.

Musibau posed significant challenges for Niger's defense, which found it difficult to contain him, while he also established an effective partnership with Jerry Afriyie in the attacking line.



