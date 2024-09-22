WATCH: Jude Bellingham’s X-rated referee rant caught on camera during Real Madrid-Espanyol

Menu ›
Sports
Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
Real Madrid faced challenges in their 4-1 win against Espanyol on Saturday. They trailed in the 54th minute and only regained the lead 20 minutes later. Notably, frustration peaked when Los Blancos were ahead 3-1, as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham expressed their anger towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero over a controversial call. Bellingham was caught on camera using strong language directed at the official.
