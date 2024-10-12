Wales throw away two-goal lead to draw in Iceland

Wales seemed to be cruising to victory in Reykjavik before Iceland's fightback

Source: BBC

Wales experienced their first major disappointment under Craig Bellamy, relinquishing a 2-0 lead at halftime to end in a draw against Iceland in the Nations League in Reykjavik.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring by capitalizing on a rebound from Harry Wilson's saved shot, and Wilson later added a goal with a confident finish after receiving a beautifully lofted pass from Neco Williams.

However, despite seeming in control, Wales lost their lead within just three minutes in the second half.



