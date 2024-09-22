'Warrior' Joshua vows to keep on fighting

Anthony Joshua won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics

Source: BBC

Anthony Joshua expressed his determination to keep fighting following a significant knockout loss to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

From the beginning of the match, Joshua struggled and was unable to regain his footing as Dubois claimed victory in five rounds.

Although his four-fight winning streak came to an abrupt end, Joshua dismissed any thoughts of retirement. "I definitely want to keep fighting," he stated during the post-fight press conference.



