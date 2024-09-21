Wasteful Man Utd held to draw at Palace

Alejandro Garnacho made his second Premier League start of the season

Source: BBC

Manchester United failed to capitalize on several significant opportunities, resulting in a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

Following their impressive 7-0 victory over Barnsley in the EFL Cup, Erik ten Hag's team started strong in the first half, frequently breaking through Palace's defense.

Alejandro Garnacho, who replaced Marcus Rashford in the starting lineup, had an early shot that was expertly saved by goalkeeper Dean Henderson, while Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez also saw their attempts thwarted by Henderson's quick reflexes.



