Watch Jordan Ayew's brilliant goal in Crytsal Palace draw against Brighton and Hove Albion

Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew equalised for Crystal Palace in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League on Thursday night.

The Black Stars forward started for the forward today and operated from the flanks.



In the Round 18 game played at Selhurst Park, Jordan Ayew scored in the 45th minute with a header from close range after an assist from Michael Olise.



That goal separated the two teams at halftime but Crystal Palace could not defend it in the second half.

After recess, Brighton mounted pressure on the hosts and got their reward in the 82nd minute.



Experienced striker Danny Welbeck found the back of the Crystal Palace net to force the game to end in a 1-1 draw at full time.



With his goal today, Jordan Ayew has now scored twice in the English Premier League this season and also has three assists to his name.



