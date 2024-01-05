Watch arrival of Inaki Williams in Black Stars camp ahead of 2023 AFCON

Inaki Williams has scored one goal for Ghana

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton finally has the full complement of his team following the arrival of Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams.

Chris Hughton had been training with 26 of the 27 players selected for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the arrival of Inaki Williams will be a song in the ear of the coach who can now effectively plan for the tournament.



A video shared by the official Black Stars page on X (formerly Twitter) captures Inaki being welcomed to the team’s camp by head team manager, Ameenu Shadow.



Inaki Williams will most likely participate in the afternoon training session on Friday, 05 January 2024 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



The Black Stars have been in camp since January 1, 2024, as they step up preparations for the tournament.



Coach Chris Hughton has invited 27 players which he believes will be able to execute Ghana’s agenda of ending its trophy drought that has lasted over four decades.



The Black Stars will begin the competition with a Group B fixture against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024.

The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



TWI NEWS



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00 pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2023, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024, at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.





The time for the game is 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



Before jetting off to Ivory Coast, the Black Stars will play Namibia in a friendly on Monday, January 8, 2024.



