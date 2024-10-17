Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

Watch as Jordan Ayew and Lawrence Ati-Zigi clash after Black Stars' loss to Sudan

Video Archive
Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reports have emerged about a post-match altercation between Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live