Watch as Jordan Ayew and Lawrence Ati-Zigi clash after Black Stars' loss to Sudan

Reports have emerged about a post-match altercation between Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The frustrations from the 2-0 loss reportedly spilled over, leading to a heated exchange between the two players.



Tensions were high as Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the tournament were dealt a severe blow.

While emotions ran high in the dressing room, it is expected that the team will regroup and focus on upcoming matches to salvage their qualifying campaign.



Read full article