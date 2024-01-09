Watch as Mohammed Kudus finally arrived in Black Stars camp with West Ham doctor

The Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has finally arrived in Kumasi to join the rest of the squad.

The Ghanaian, who is said to be nursing an injury, was spotted with a West Ham United physio upon his arrival.



He is now set to travel with the team to Ivory Coast despite doubt of him missing the tournament.



Kudus missed Ghana's pre-AFCON camping including a friendly game against Namibia due to injury.



Meanwhile, a report by 3Sports suggests that Kudus suffered a tight hamstring after his last game for West Ham United.



Hence, the former Ajax man will regain full fitness in 5-6 days, and he will not be available for Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2023. Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B encounter on Sunday, January 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Baigny in Abidjan.









