Watch how Fredrick Lawson was ‘robbed’ in round 1 defeat to Vergil Ortiz Jr

US-based Ghanaian boxer, Fredrick Okunka Lawson was handed a controversial knockout by Vergil Ortiz Jr. as referee Tony Weeks stopped the fight in round 1 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (20-0-0, 20 KOs) defeated Fredrick Lawson (33-4-0, 22 KOs) on Saturday via a questionable first-round stoppage by referee Tony Weeks.



The undefeated 25-year-old Ortiz Jr., returned from a 17-month layoff to make his debut in the junior middleweight division (156 pounds) and recorded his record 20th knockout win over his Ghanaian opponent in a questionable first-round stoppage.



Despite Lawson not showing signs of being in serious trouble and effectively blocking many of the blows with his gloves, referee Tony Weeks surprisingly intervened and halted the fight with only 30 seconds remaining in the round.



The 34-year-old Lawson, aiming for a significant comeback, was left stunned by the unexpected officiating that led to his defeat in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Critics argue that Weeks prematurely ended the match, robbing Lawson of a fair chance to continue.



