Watch the devastating state of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch after Stonebwoy's BHIM concert

Accra Sports Stadium pitch

The Accra Sports Stadium has been left in a sorry state after hosting Stonebwoy's sold-out BHIM concert on December 23, 2023.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the pitch was seen in a state that shows it can’t be available to host a football match for a long while.



During the concert, motorbike riders performed a jaw-dropping spectacle on the pitch. The pitch area was overused as the stage mounted in the area and other potions of it were used to host the VIP ticket holders.



As a result, the pitch has been scarred with worrying demarcations from the setup and performances.



The bikers performed wild stunts as Stonebwoy made his grand entrance for the seventh edition of the concert that was held at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first time.



The pitch, once lush and vibrant, has lost its greenery and depleted over time, raising concerns among sports enthusiasts.



Meanwhile, the venue is expected to host two more concerts before the new year. Due to the activities scheduled to take place at the venue, it has been barred from hosting sporting events until further notice.

The state of Accra Sports stadium today. It will host at least 2 more events before the new year.



