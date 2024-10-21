Watch the fight between Kudus and Tottenham players that cost him a red card

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus experienced his first red card in English football during West Ham United's loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The forward received a straight red card for violent conduct after striking Brennan Johnson and Pape Matar Sarr in the 86th minute. As a result of this incident, Kudus will be sidelined for West Ham's upcoming matches against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Everton.



Kudus initially gave West Ham a promising start by scoring from a Jarrod Bowen cross. However, Tottenham equalized with a goal from Dejan Kulusevski, assisted by James Maddison.



After halftime, Yves Bissouma put Tottenham ahead with a pass from Destiny Udogie. The match concluded with an own goal by Alphonse Areola and a goal from Son, sealing a heavy defeat for West Ham.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has indicated that Kudus may face additional match bans due to the altercation.



He noted that the footage suggests Kudus could have been sent off for the initial incident alone and believes the FA might impose a longer suspension since he struck two players.



