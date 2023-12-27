Sports

Watch what happened when Asamoah Gyan arrived at Afua Asantewaa's Sing-A-Thon

Watch in Twi
Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 27 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, showed up at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa in her attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

His presence sent the crowd who had gathered at the village with excitement to see the revered striker show his support to Asantewaa.

Many Ghanaians have commended the Black Stars' all-time top scorer for making time to pass through the event.

Afua Asantewaa, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, has entered day four of her singathon at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

With unwavering determination and a steadily growing crowd of enthusiastic supporters, Asantewaa has been making strides in her quest to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Commencing on December 24 and set to continue until December 27, 2023, the event has garnered significant attention from Ghanaians, with notable figures such as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gracing the occasion on Christmas day.

Before his attendance, Bawumia expressed his support for Asantewaa on social media, encouraging her to persevere and achieve new heights in her attempt to surpass the record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.

A star-studded lineup of showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, has flocked to the venue, collectively demonstrating their support for Asantewaa's extraordinary endeavor.

Watch Asamoah Gyan's arrival at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa:



