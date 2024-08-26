Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Watching Maradona in 1986 my favourite World Cup memory - Otto Addo

Otto Addo 345670965 Otto Addo

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has described the 1986 World Cup as his most cherished memory in the history of the tournament, as it marked the first time he experienced the event on television and witnessed the brilliance of Diego Maradona.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live