Wayne Rooney backs Kobbie Mainoo for England Euro 2024 spot

Kobbie Mainoo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United star and Plymouth Argyle boss, has voiced his support for Kobbie Mainoo, a teenage sensation, over Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's midfield for Euro 2024.

Rooney made his preference clear during an interview on The Overlap, where he discussed the ongoing debate about Alexander-Arnold potentially playing in midfield instead of defence.

Rooney firmly stated that he would not choose Alexander-Arnold over Mainoo, emphasizing that while Alexander-Arnold possesses exceptional delivery and passing abilities from midfield, he believes the Liverpool full-back should compete for the right-back position with Kyle Walker.



