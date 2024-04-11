We are enjoying Mohammed Kudus’ performances - David Moyes

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring a stunning goal

David Moyes, the manager of West Ham United, has expressed his contentment with the performances of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus for the team.

During a press conference before the Europa League quarterfinal match against Bayer Leverkusen on April 11, Moyes praised Kudus' role in the team's success.



Kudus' standout performance in the Round of 16 victory over SC Freiburg, where he scored two impressive goals, including one that was voted Goal of the Month in March, was highlighted by Moyes. Looking ahead to the quarterfinal game, Moyes stressed the significance of Kudus to the team's future.

"We are pleased with his contributions to West Ham," Moyes stated. "I believe he has a lot of potential for growth in the future and he is adapting well here. He will play a crucial role for us in the future."



Mohammed Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam this season, has already scored five goals in seven games, demonstrating his promising talent on the field.