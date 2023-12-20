We are expecting five billion viewership for 2023 Africa Games - Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif envisions a massive global audience exceeding five billion for the upcoming 2023 Africa Games.

The continental multisport event, set to unfold in Accra from March 8 to March 23, will see competitions held at the University of Ghana Stadium and Borteyman Sports Complex.



The Borteyman Sports Complex is undergoing comprehensive development, while renovations are underway at the University of Ghana Stadium in preparation for the African Games.



Presenting the event’s budget to Ghana’s Parliament, Minister Ussif emphasized the substantial projected viewership, attributing it to the event’s collaboration with the Olympic Channel.

“In terms of online and global viewers, we are expecting more than five billion because we are partnering with the Olympic Channel as one of the media partners,” he declared.



In addition, Ussif highlighted that 30 sporting disciplines would be contested, with eight serving as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Providing updates on infrastructure development, Minister Ussif noted progress in the construction of Youth Resource Centers in 10 regional locations.