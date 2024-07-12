Sports

We are financially sound to keep a player like Nico Williams – Athletic Club President

Nico And Inaki Williams 22 Nico Williams (Left) and Inaki Williams

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Athletic Club President Jon Uriarte is confident in the club's financial stability to retain players like Nico Williams, who has been performing exceptionally well.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live