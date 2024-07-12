We are financially sound to keep a player like Nico Williams – Athletic Club President

Athletic Club President Jon Uriarte is confident in the club's financial stability to retain players like Nico Williams, who has been performing exceptionally well.

Williams played a crucial role in Athletic's Copa del Rey victory last season and has continued to impress during Euro 2024.



Despite his success, Uriarte believes that Athletic can resist any attempts to lure their key players away as they gear up for the Europa League.

He emphasized the club's ambitious and successful project, highlighting recent contract renewals and commitments from sought-after players.



Athletic is well-equipped to retain players like Nico due to its financial, social, and sporting capabilities.