We are going to secure a win against Zamalek SC - Karim Zito

Karim Zito is confident Dreams FC will beat Zamalek

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has expressed optimism for a positive outcome in their initial match against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League team is set to face the Egyptian powerhouse on April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium, followed by the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on April 28.



In preparation for the upcoming fixture, the experienced Ghanaian coach is determined to secure a favourable result. Zito acknowledges Zamalek's professionalism but asserts that his team will pose a challenge to them defensively.

"We are focused on preventing Zamalek from scoring. Our objective is to return with either a victory or a draw," he stated to Graphic Sports.



Despite Zamalek's quality and talented squad, Dreams FC aims to make scoring difficult for them. The team is scheduled to depart on Thursday morning for the highly anticipated match, with kick-off set for 16:00GMT.