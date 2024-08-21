We are inspired to achieve something significant for ourselves - FC Samartex defender Isaac Afful

Isaac Afful, a defender for FC Samartex, has expressed that the players are highly motivated to attain success in the CAF Champions League.

Afful participated in the first leg of the matchup against Victoria United over the weekend, showcasing his skills for the Ghanaian champions.



During the match held at the Japoma Sports Stadium, he delivered an outstanding performance, contributing to his team's 1-0 victory over the Cameroonian opponents.



In his remarks following the match, the full-back conveyed his satisfaction, emphasizing the immense ambition to achieve notable success for the club.

"I take great pride in being part of this generation of players at FC Samartex, whose commitment to excellence is unmatched. The aspiration to accomplish something remarkable for ourselves is truly extraordinary, and I firmly believe that this mindset will drive us forward in the competition," stated Isaac Afful.



FC Samartex is now gearing up for the second leg encounter with Victoria United, scheduled for Saturday, August 24.