Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We are inspired to achieve something significant for ourselves - FC Samartex defender Isaac Afful

Samartex 33223 Samartex FC

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Isaac Afful, a defender for FC Samartex, has expressed that the players are highly motivated to attain success in the CAF Champions League.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live