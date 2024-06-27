Menu ›
We are looking for more opportunities to take our referees on international training courses – GFA Referees Manager
Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Referees Manager, Alexander Kotey, has expressed the association's intention to enhance the skills of referees in the country through investments.
Kotey mentioned that they are exploring options to send Ghanaian referees overseas for training sessions.
Despite some officiating issues during the 2023/24 football season in Ghana, the overall performance of referees showed improvement.
