We are looking forward to a good campaign next season - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has expressed his team's determination to excel in the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

Following a successful recovery from surgery, he has returned to training, much to the delight of both players and the technical staff.



In a statement to the Asante Kotoko media team, Coach Ogum emphasized the necessity of thorough preparation for the forthcoming season.



"We must be equipped to face any opponent at any time and in any location, ensuring we can secure positive results," he remarked to the club's media representatives.

Last season, Asante Kotoko concluded their campaign in 6th place, accumulating 49 points.



After falling short in both the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup, the team is eager to alter their fortunes in the next season.



Currently, the squad is engaged in pre-season training and is scheduled to participate in several friendly matches prior to the commencement of the new season.