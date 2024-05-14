We are now focused on maintaining our GPL status – Bofoakwa Tano coach

Bofoakwa are still threatened by relegation in 15th position on 33 points

The head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, John Eduafo, emphasized that his team is now focused on securing their Ghana Premier League status after defeating Dreams FC to advance to the final of the MTN FA Cup.

Elijah Addai netted a crucial goal in extra time to secure a 2-1 victory over the defending champions in Sogakope last Sunday.



Despite Abdul Jalilu's equalizer for Dreams, Dacosta Abaogye's opener, the game was forced into extra time.



With only one point separating Bofoakwa Tano from the relegation zone and five games left in the season, every match is crucial.

Their upcoming match against Samartex on Saturday, May 18, at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena will be a significant one.



"We are already looking ahead and preparing for our next league fixture," stated John Eduafo post-match.



The final of the MTN FA Cup is scheduled for the end of next month, with Bofoakwa Tano eyeing a spot in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.